Liverpool are yet to make any additions in the transfer window but the links continue to come

It has been a quiet start for Liverpool in their first transfer window since Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Anfield. New boss Arne Slot is already getting to work on the training ground but a number of players from the club’s squad have yet to make their returns amid Euro 2024 and Copa America participation.

Both tournaments will come to a close this weekend as Spain battle England and Argentina face Colombia in the continental finals. Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes has already predicted “a crescendo” of business in August as the Reds aim to get their squad ready for the 2024-25 Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Adrian have all left the club following the end of their deals. The latter of that trio was offered a new contract but turned it down to leave the Reds needing a third-choice goalkeeper. One area Liverpool will likely need to strengthen is defensive midfield, with Wataru Endō the only player in that position. The likes of Alexis MacAllister dropped deeper in the early parts of last season but was able to showcase his ability when played in a more advanced role.

It has been a position the Reds have yet to properly bolster since Fabinho moved to Saudi Arabia during the 2023 summer transfer window. Now reports from GiveMeSport have claimed Atalanta midfielder Ederson is ‘open-minded’ about a possible move to Liverpool.

The Brazilian is under contract with the Europa League winners until 2027, having joined the club two years ago. He was a key part of the side that won the Europa League last season, and played the full game as the Italian side stunned Liverpool with a 3-0 victory at Anfield in the first leg of the quarter-final.

The report adds Atalanta would accept an offer in region of £45m but the player will not push for a move. Liverpool do need to add to their midfield following Thiago’s departure but have yet to aggressively target Ederson, although they may find some success if they opt to pursue a deal amid claims the midfielder is ‘highly-regarded’ at Anfield.