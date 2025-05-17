Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the teams 2-2 draw in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold before his Liverpool contract runs out

The worst kept secret in football is out - boyhood Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is heading to Real Madrid when his Anfield contract runs out at the end of June.

However, despite the Reds not yet expecting any money for the academy star’s departure - they could still stand to profit from his exit due to the timing of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament gets underway in mid-June and Real Madrid are one club who will be taking part. The La Liga giants want Alexander-Arnold for the tournament but as things stand, the defender will still be contracted by Liverpool.

Earlier reports claimed the Spanish outfit were willing to pay a small compensation fee for Liverpool to release Alexander-Arnold early - with differing reports claiming the Reds were holding out for around £850,000 to £1m.

Now, in a newer update from The Telegraph earlier this week - Real Madrid have laughably asked Liverpool to released Alexander-Arnold for free.

Liverpool should allow free early exit - on two conditions

Liverpool are already losing Alexander-Arnold for free, and allowing him to depart a month early will not impact their season as they have already wrapped up the Premier League title.

However, it does not mean they should not profit from the situation. The first condition is that the defender gives up his June salary, as he will no longer be playing for Liverpool. The second condition could make the Reds millions.

Real clearly want Alexander-Arnold to give themselves the best chance of winning the Club World Cup. If Madrid win the competition, they will earn a staggering £97m. If Alexander-Arnold helps them do that, then Liverpool must have an agreement in place for an add-on that gives them some money for Alexander-Arnold’s participation.

It must be remembered that Liverpool owe Madrid nothing and can simply not let Alexander-Arnold out of the contract early. However, giving the Reds an add on if Madrid scoop some big prize money allows all parties to somewhat get a win out of the agreement. Real would earn money for progressing through each phase, so Liverpool should not only be asking for an add-on if Real win but on how far they progress.

If Madrid refuse that offer, then Liverpool tell them they will not have Alexander-Arnold until July 1. Liverpool have nothing to gain from sanctioning a free early release, so Real Madrid must be the ones willing to reach a compromise.

What Arne Slot has said about Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool exit

Liverpool manager Arne Slot addressed the player’s upcoming departure last week. He said: "Like everybody who likes Liverpool and who is a fan of Liverpool we are disappointed for him leaving because not only a good human being is leaving but a very good full-back is leaving us as well.

"I also worked at clubs like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord where every season good players left, so I am a bit more used to it. The experience I have and this club as well, is if a good very good player is leaving, the next very good player will step up and that is what probably will happen again."

Slot added: "I did speak to him on WhatsApp but let's wait and see. I think we are all disappointed, but I think Trent was the first one to say he doesn't want us as a club and as a team to be too distracted by this announcement. I'm hoping all of the energy goes to the players."