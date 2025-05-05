Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold will depart Liverpool at the end of his contract and is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The right-back, who is Liverpool's vice-captain, is set to bring a 20-year association with his boyhood club to an end. Alexander-Arnold has opted against signing fresh terms at Anfield and he is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold has come through the Liverpool academy ranks and won every major trophy possible, including a second Premier League title this season. In total, he has made 352 Liverpool appearances, scoring 23 goals and recording 92 assists. But he has opted against committing his future at Anfield and is instead set for a new chapter in the Spanish capital.

“I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it,” said Alexander-Arnold to the club’s website. “I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here. Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

Alexander-Arnold's future has been much discussed throughout the season and talk has heightened since Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah penned fresh terms last month. However, according to The Times, Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool head coach Arne Slot during March’s international break that he intended to depart Liverpool. It is said it’s not because he does not believe Slot will deliver success at Anfield but it was a ‘personal preference’.

There is disappointment and anger among sections of Liverpool fans that Alexander-Arnold is leaving on a free transfer. The Reds will miss out on a transfer fee which could have been reinvested for a potential replacement.

Alexander-Arnold has admitted he knows that is how some will react and can understand it. “I’ve been a fan of this club my whole life, it has given me the opportunity to go and do everything I’ve done, to achieve everything,” he said.

“So, I understand that. Growing up, seeing players leave that I’ve loved watching and have helped the team win trophies, you feel a connection to the players that you watch, especially when they bring success to the club as well. So, I completely understand the feelings that go with that and I’ve felt it myself so I completely understand that the news will disappoint a lot of people, will anger people, it will make them upset.

“Obviously, that went into the decision as well – it’s something you don’t want to do, you don’t want to ever have these moments where you feel like you’re letting a lot of people down, you’re disappointing a lot of people. But I’ve had to make a decision for me, it’s as simple as that. It’s a difficult one, it’s one that has played on my mind for a long time but being able now to get it off my chest will feel like a weight is lifted. And I think it’s important for the fans to know where I stand and know what the truth is.”