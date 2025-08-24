Alexander Isak applauds the fans during a warm up for Newcastle | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with several candidates away from Alexander Isak this year.

Liverpool’s link with Alexander Isak is once again at the forefront of the transfer rumour mill, following the player’s recent bombshell social media statement.

The Swedish international got the transfer fires roaring once again this week when he posted a damning admission about his current situation at Newcastle United. Taking to Instagram, Isak wrote that ‘promises have been broken’ and ‘trust has been lost’ during this ongoing transfer saga.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading,” the striker wrote on a now expired Instagram story.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle trying to salvage Alexander Isak relationship

Isak has heavily suggested his relationship with Newcastle is over but the club remain keen on resolving the fractured relationship.

The Magpies followed up with their own statement, addressing Isak’s claims and stating that ‘no commitment has ever been made’ by the club that he could leave this summer.

“We have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met,” the statement continued. “This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Newcastle are determined to keep Isak at St James’ Park and hopefully reintegrate him into the team. While this clearly doesn’t seem to be what Isak wants, the club are standing firm. This could completely close the door to Liverpool, for this window at least, and time is running out to sign an alternative.

Liverpool could perform U-turn on Julian Alvarez pursuit

We are now into the final two weeks of the transfer window and Liverpool need to act fast if they want another centre-forward to join the ranks.

The Reds were linked with former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez earlier this year but were forced to end their pursuit after being told he was not for sale this summer.

The Argentinian is under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2030, following his £82 million transfer from Man City last year.

Alvarez enjoyed a superb debut season, notching 29 goals in all competitions for Atleti. However, a report from journalist Matias Palacios (via Tribuna), claims that the striker’s entourage ‘believes he may have made a mistake’ by moving to Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is reportedly ‘frustrated’ with his current role under Diego Simeone, having been played out of position on multiple occasions, despite expecting to be the club’s starting centre-forward.

Any potential transfer relies heavily on Atletico’s willingness to discuss a deal. The club will likely be a tough nut to crack but they do have Alexander Sorloth in the same position, who scored just five goals less than Alvarez last season.

Alvarez is also Premier League proven, having performed well with Man City. In his final season under Pep Guardiola, the 25-year-old contributed 19 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

It remains to be seen how much Alvarez would cost but a good guess would be higher than what Atleti paid for him just last year. But if Liverpool have found the funds to offer beyond the £100 million mark for Isak, there’s hope they will put a similar effort into an alternative target, should they still push for another striker this year.

