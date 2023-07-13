Register
Liverpool and 11 possible rivals who have already qualified for Europa League group stage - gallery

A look at the list of teams who have already achieved qualification for the Europa League group stage.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST

Liverpool are already preparing for the new season with pre-season training already underway.

The Reds endured a largely disappointing campaign of last, but they did manage to improve late in the season, salvaging Europa League qualification. While Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed to miss out on the Champions League, he will know his men have a real chance of winning the Europa League in the coming season, although, the tournament is tricky to win, even for a favourite.

Ahead of next month’s draw, we have rounded up all the teams who have qualified for the Europa League group stage so far.

Pot 1

1. Liverpool

Pot 1

Pot 1

2. Atalanta

Pot 1

Pot 1

3. Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 1

Pot 1

4. Villareal

Pot 1

