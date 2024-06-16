Fabian Hurzeler. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion have appointment their new head coach.

The Seagulls surprisingly parted ways with Roberto De Zerbi at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Italian guided Brighton to a record-breaking sixth place in the Premier League in 2022-23 and into the Europa League. But after finishing 11th and crashing out in the last 16 of their maiden European campaign, De Zerbi left by mutual consent.

Brighton identified Fabian Hurzeler as the candidate to take the reins on the south coast - despite being just 31 years old. The former Hoffenheim midfielder has served as FC St. Pauli boss since December 2022 - and were promoted to the Bundesliga after winning the German second-division title in 2023-24.

Hurzeler’s arrival at Brighton has been confirmed. He’s signed a three-year deal and is set to make Premier League history and surpass ex-Crystal Palace boss Attilio Lombardo’s record as the youngest-ever manager.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom said, “From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past eighteen months.