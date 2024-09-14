Arsenal have missed out on one of their top summer targets. | Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Xavi Simons who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old is the fourth-highest valued player aged 21 or under, according to Transfermarkt, with only Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Jude Bellingham ranking higher. He already has 22 caps for his country and netted one of the goals of Euro 2024 when he smashed a shot from distance that fired past Jordan Pickford.

Across his career so far, he’s been a key player from an early age having starred for PSV Eindhoven, netting 22 goals and providing 12 assists across 48 appearances as well as earning two trophies. He spent last season on loan at Leipzig, playing 43 times, scoring 10 and assisting 15 as they won the super cup and he won two ‘goal of the month’ awards as well as earning a place in the Bundesliga ‘Team of the Season’ - it’s safe to say he has plenty of pedigree to match his supposed value.

And that’s why Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing him. According to Christian Falk, head of football at Sport BILD, he revealed the information on FC Bayern’s Insider Podcast. Still contracted to Paris Saint-Germain, he opted to remain on loan rather than go into the first-team, further emphasising the fact that he doesn’t want to remain at the French club.

The question is, could Liverpool attract him? Firstly, they would need a guaranteed place for him to start. He plays off the left or in a central attacking position and would need to displace either Luis Diaz or Dominik Szoboszlai - in a hypothetical world.

Former teammate Dani Olmo, who signed for Barcelona in a big-money deal this summer, hailed him for his performances last season - calling him a ‘complete player’. “Xavi is a different player,” Olmo told the club’s website. “He has shown that so far in the time he has been here. We connect really well on the pitch but he can also do things on his own. He has an amazing dribbling technique, finishing as well. “He’s a really complete player and for us, for our system, for how we play, our ideas, the coaches’ ideas, it is perfect for us. Now he’s in a really good mood, in a really good shape so this is very helpful.”