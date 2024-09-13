Ex-Everton winger completes move after nightmare transfer situation

Andros Townsend has left Luton Town to seal a move to the Turkish top flight. | George Wood/Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The former Luton Town and Tottenham attacker has completed a move to Turkey.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Everton attacker Andros Townsend has finally completed his move to Antalyaspor after a nightmare situation.

The 33-year-old signed a contract with the Turkish side in August but was unable to be registered at the time because of the club’s transfer ban. It left him in limbo being owned by the club but unable to play due to the ruling. He gave an incredible interview at the time of the situation to the BBC: "So the contract is signed with Antalyaspor," he said on BBC 5 Live last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can’t officially register me, they can’t announce me, because they have a transfer ban, so I’m literally just stuck in Antalyaspor, just training. I don't know who owns me. I don’t know where my contact is, so yeah, that’s me. I can’t play, they can’t register me, they can’t officially announce me because they’ve got a transfer ban, similar to what Barcelona have, at times.

“I think they’ve got a dispute with just one player who’s taking them to court, so until that’s settled, they can’t bring in any new players. But every time I ask them, they say, ‘the contract is signed, you’re our player.’ But nothing’s been announced. I can’t play. I’m literally in a hotel at the training ground just training and keeping my head down.”

Fast forward to the present and he has finally put pen to paper on a two-year-deal and has joined the club currently sitting 11th in the league. The club took to social media to confirm his move with the caption ‘Mission Accomplished’ before Townsend posted "A new chapter, can't wait to get started." after completing the deal.

Townsend joined Everton from Crystal Palace in 2021 on a free transfer and remained at the club for two years before exiting for Luton Town in 2023. He managed seven goals and four assists in 27 games for the club and earned the Premier League ‘Goal of the Month’ award for his long-range strike against Burnley - which, coincidentally, was his first goal for the club and came against Sean Dyche’s side at the time.