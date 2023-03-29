Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson hits back at ‘rubbish’ claims after massive win

The Scottish full-back backed his own side’s performance and hit back at the comments from the Manchester City midfielder.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has hit back at claims from Rodri that his side were deliberately during the brilliant 2-0 European Championship qualifying victory at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

A brace from Manchester United’s Scott McTominay was enough to secure all three points in what was a big win for Steve Clarke’s side.

Robertson captained his side to victory which was their second win during the international break after previously beating Cyprus 3-0 in their other qualifying group game.

Their energetic and physical performance was a joy to watch, but Rodri came out and criticised their style of play in an interview after the game; comments which Robertson was quick to respond to.

Speaking post-match, Rodri spoke about the spirit of the sport and that Soctland were not playing ‘football’: The Manchester City star said: “It’s the way they play. You have to respect it but for me, it’s a bit rubbish. Because it’s always wasting time. They provoke you, they always fall. For me, this is not football.

“For the spirit of the sport, you have to move on. The referee has to take control of this but he says nothing. It’s a bit frustrating because we want to win but they waste time, waste time. It is what it is. They have their weapons, we have to use our weapons and I think we will learn for the next time.”

Robertson quickly hit back, suggesting the Spanish side were soft and couldn’t deal with the physical pressure: “They were going down a little bit easily,” said Robertson after the historic success.

“We were always going to be physical, we wanted to win our challenges - we did that, and I don’t think we crossed a line. We got under their skin a bit. It was an all-round top performance.”

