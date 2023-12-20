Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have just two Premier League matches left of the year before we welcome 2024 and the excitement that promises to come with it.

The Reds will next take on Arsenal at home in a blockbuster clash that could put them back at the top of the table just in time for Christmas. They will then travel to Burnley for their Boxing Day meeting to see out 2023 and hopefully roll into the new year in the strongest possible position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the background of their fiery league performances, Liverpool have been working hard on the new Anfield Road Stand. The expansion will see the stadium become one of the largest in the Premier League, taking the capacity to beyond the 61,000 mark. Here's a round-up of the latest news on the Anfield expansion.

Liverpool enjoy record crowd

Jurgen Klopp and co were snubbed of the chance to retake their spot as Premier League leaders last weekend. The Reds were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw on Sunday at the hands of rivals Manchester United. But despite their lack of three points, Liverpool gave fans their first look of the new Anfield Road stand.

The upper tier of the stand was opened for a fixture for the first time and the increased capacity helped bring in a new record crowd. A total of 57,158 fans were present for the United clash, the club's biggest crowd in the Premier League era so far.

It was also the highest Anfield attendance in more than 60 years and is now the third biggest home crowd in the club's league history.

Date expected for full capacity

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Cuttill, Liverpool’s vice president of stadium operations, said it was 'a bit of an early Christmas present' to have fans in the new stand before the quoted finish time of 2024. The upper tier seated 7,000 fans but the full capacity of close to 61,000 is expected to come into play at the end of January, depending on domestic cup draws.

Providing all goes to plan, the Reds could potentially host Chelsea on January 31st with the new stand in all its glory. Failing that, the next Anfield clash is scheduled for February 10th against Burnley.