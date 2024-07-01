Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have announced that midfielder Melkamu Frauendorf has joined German side Hannover 96 following his release from the Reds. The 20-year-old was one of 10 players who was let go by the Anfield outfit following the expiration of their contracts on Merseyside.

He arrived at the Reds back in 2020, joining as a 16-year-old from Hoffenheim but will move back to Germany after signing a deal with Hannover’s academy side. The likes of Joel Matip and Thiago were the headline departures when Liverpool announced which players would be released once their contracts came to an end but Adam Lewis, Mateusz Musialowski, Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington were also let go to make the next step in their careers.

Liverpool confirmed in a statement: “Melkamu Frauendorf has signed for Hannover 96 following his departure from Liverpool. The 20-year-old has made the move back to Germany to join Hannover's U23s side after his four-year spell with the Reds came to an end this summer.

“The midfielder arrived on Merseyside from Hoffenheim in August 2020 and went on to make two senior appearances, having been a regular for the U18s and U21s. Everyone at LFC would like to wish Melkamu all the very best for the future.”

Frauendorf himself penned an emotional message on social media as his exit from Liverpool was made officially yesterday, June 30, following the conclusion of his contract.

"As I am entering a new chapter in my career at Hannover 96 Football Club, today is the day to say goodbye and THANK YOU for the four wonderful years I spent at the Liverpool Academy," he wrote on Instagram. "I could not have wished for better training conditions, and my special thank you goes out to my coaches, and to all my teammates.

"Thank you to all the staff, especially the kitchen staff, for absolutely delicious food, and thank you to my teachers who helped me succeed in the language classes. To all the fans who made it special to represent the Club at the matches: Thank you! The hardest part of leaving Liverpool was having to say goodbye to my host family, you certainly are more family than host parents to me, and I will miss the life with you and all the kids in the house.