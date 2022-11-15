Liverpool announce exciting news for the future that fans will simply love

Ben Doak has signed professional terms with Liverpool after joining from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have confirmed that Ben Doak has signed a maiden professional contract at the club.

Having turned 17 on Friday, it caps off an unforgettable week for the winger.

Doak made his professional debut off the bench in the Reds' Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory over Derby County before his birthday. His exciting display on the right flank had Kopites purring.

And the teenager was then named on the bench for his first Premier League game as Liverpool defeated Southampton 3-1.

Doak moved to Anfield from Celtic during the summer transfer window. He's made a profound impression at age-group level, having recorded eight goals and six assists for the under-18s, under-19s and under-21s.

Doak is set to join Liverpool's first-team squad when they jet off for warm-weather training in Dubai during the World Cup.

Speaking after Doak's debut, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "That's Ben. His instructions were easy: do what you do all the time. He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs.

"He's good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch - him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful. I am pretty sure his family was here tonight.