A former Everton academy graduate could be heading to the Red side of Merseyside this summer

Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool are believed to be plotting a bold move to sign a talented top-flight defender that spent seven years of his career on the books at Everton.

The Reds are in the market to strengthen their left-back options this summer amid concerns about the consistency of Andrew Robertson, who has struggled to hit the same heights this season as he has in previous campaigns.

Robertson is under contract at Anfield until 2026 and will begin next season in the final year of his contract. The Scottish international has been a regular this season but has struggled to show the same attacking qualities that he has shown in previous seasons when he was once one of the most feared attacking left-backs in the country.

Shearer told Betfair: "Every player has a shelf-life, whether that be at a club or your career in general.Whether Liverpool think Andy Robertson needs replacing, the reports sound like they do need and want a left-back for next season so it wouldn't surprise me if they do sign one.”

Liverpool target Antonee Robinson

Former Everton defender Antonee Robinson is reported to be Liverpool’s number one left-back target this summer. The USA international, who was born in Milton Keynes, joined the Toffees academy when he was 11 years old and was handed his first professional contract in 2015 after winning the Under-18 Players' Player of the Season award.

Robinson emerged from the academy at a time when Leighton Baines was still the first choice and in a bid to gain first team experience went out on loan to Bolton Wanderers and Wigan at Championship level. That move to the Latics was eventually made permanent with Robinson failing to make a single league appearance at Goodison Park.

Since then Robinson’s career has gone from strength to strength, he thrived at Wigan and caught the eye of a newly promoted Fulham team that snapped him up for just £2m. During his time at Fulham, he has won promotion to the Premier League and racked up 130 top-flight appearances while providing 17 assists in the process.

He’s renowned for his attacking prowess and has registered 10 assists this season, with two of those notably coming at Anfield in an entertaining 2-2 draw back in December. The 27-year-old regularly wears the captains armband and is reportedly seen by Arne Slot as the calibre of player that could hugely benefit his team next season.

Antonee Robinson leads three-man Liverpool shortlist

The Mirror understands that left-back is a priority position for Liverpool this summer, with Wolves ace Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez also attracting interest from the Anfield club.

Jurgen Klopp was known to be a huge fan of explosive full-backs that could bomb up the pitch and create chances for their team. Whereas Slot’s preference is to sign a more all-rounder while prioritising a player’s defensive acumen.

This has led to suggestions from the Mirror that Robinson could be prioritised over Kerkez and Ait-Nouri due to his experience, discipline, leadership and defensive awareness which are seen to be above the other pair at this stage of his career.