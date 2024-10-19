Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer rumours: Multiple clubs are chasing the 17-year-old alongside Liverpool.

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing 17-year-old sensation Andrija Maksimovic.

Born in 2007, the Serbian is the youngest ever player to play for his country at senior level and he’s only just broken into the first-team squad - but he’s already being eyed for a move away. Capable of playing in attacking midfield or out on the right, he has showcased his attacking quality in the Serbian top-flight in just five games, netting three times and providing two assists to grab the headlines for Red Star.

According to reports in Germany: “Dortmund see Andrija Maksimovic, 17, as one of the next big jewels in football – like they saw in Jamie Gittens for instance. But it’s not so concrete at the moment that they’re planning on buying him,” the German reporter told CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool and other clubs who are interested are perhaps closer. In Dortmund, they are discussing the name but it’s not so hot at the moment, so not the next one they’re going to buy. We’ll see how close the English clubs will get to this deal, but Dortmund are not at the starting line at the moment.” Reporter Patrick Berger has also stated a fee of around £12.4m would be enough to engage in business with the Serbian club but would face competition from Manchester City and Juventus.

His ability to beat players and be decisive in the final third has seen him drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi; "Little Messi is a talented player," said Red Star manager Vladan Milojevic recently. "He didn’t get the opportunity because he’s 17; in fact, I wasn’t even aware of his age. He earned the chance because of his hard work, quality, and everything he showed at Grafičar (Crvena Zvezda's reserve team)," said Milojević. “This is a reward for him, but also a message to other players about what it’s like to play for a big club."