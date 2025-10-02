Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool strolled to the Premier League title last season but have yet to hit top gear as Arne Slot struggles to find the right formula.

Liverpool have been far from their fluent best this season as Arne Slot looks to blend the old with the new whilst continuing to win games.

The Reds boss cut a frustrated figure after the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray with Alexander Isak’s four touches during his cameo appearance perfectly summing up how blunt the performance was. Opportunities to create chances weren’t taken with the final pass or decision not being good enough on too many occasions. To make matters worse there are issues at both ends of the park.

Liverpool weren’t up for Galatasaray defeat

Istanbul was always going to be an intense atmosphere and Liverpool didn’t exactly hide, however, Galatasaray were visibly more motivated than their Premier League opponents. Steven Gerrard might not have enjoyed as much success as a manager as he did a player but his sentiment of having to earn the right to play by winning personal battles is a valid one and his former team didn’t win enough of them all over the park.

It is a sentiment shared by former Everton and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin who, speaking on BBC Five Live, questioned how long it took Liverpool to get up for the game: “You know, it's the easiest thing in the world to say, oh, you should be up for it and do it. The questions that are asked of English teams in the Premier League are different questions from everybody else. When Galatasaray haven't lost a game, they've won every single game in their own national league table so far. And probably at a canter in most of them, right?

“Do Liverpool get a canter? No, they do not. Not in any single game. And it doesn't matter if it's Arsenal, if it's Man City, or if it's Crystal Palace or anyone. There's no free passes in the Premier League.”

Liverpool told to adapt as Galatasaray make Champions League statement

Nevin went on to explain what Liverpool tried to do in possession in terms of controlling the tempo of the game being used to dominating play domestically: “So you don't get to go and play at that pace all the time every game. Because no one can play 100% all the time every three days. So they try and calm it down, they try and slow it down, and they try and play within themselves and control a game to a certain way. Problem is, Galatasaray were having none of it today. They say, no, no, we're going to play at our pace. You better get up to it.

“And Liverpool, to be fair, they did get up to it in the second half, particularly, as I say, in those last 20 minutes. But I wouldn't abuse Liverpool for not being at that intensity. This game tonight is the biggest game Galatasaray have had years and years and years. Of course, they're going to get up to absolutely everything. Liverpool, and the problem Liverpool have got with all the great teams in the world, see, when anyone comes to play against them, it's their biggest day. Does Osimhen try like that in every other game? Does he stop? It's unbelievable tonight. And that's what Liverpool have to put away.”

As league champions, Liverpool have a target on their back which they will have to get used to and it is a target that Galatasaray didn’t miss.