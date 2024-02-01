Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United 'monitoring' Bundesliga defender

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho is reportedly in the sights of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, as the three Premier League giants look to snap up the 22-year-old.

This is according to a report from German sports outlet SportBILD, who mention that they are all 'monitoring' the player - Napoli and Real Madrid are also thought to be interested in his services. He will not come cheap - Frankfurt are expect to command a fee of around £51 million for him to leave the club. Currently, it is unclear as to whether Liverpool, Arsenal or United are willing to pay this.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the three clubs mentioned will not make a move for Pacho on January deadline day, it appears likely that they will mount an effort to bring him on board in the summer transfer window. It is likely too late to put a move together now - but they will have plenty of time to do so once the 2023/24 campaign has concluded.

What would Willian Pacho bring to Liverpool?

A young, technically-gifted central defender, Pacho is the archetypal modern centre-half. He has no problem spraying long passes around the pitch - he is also very capable from a defensive standpoint, standing at 6ft 2ins.

Additionally, he has been a constant fixture in Frankfurt's team this season, playing every minute of their Bundesliga campaign thus far. They have one of the sternest defences in the league - only Bayern Munich and league leaders Bayer Leverkusen have let fewer goals in.