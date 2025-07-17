A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal have agreed a world record fee for a women’s player

All agreements are in place between Liverpool and Arsenal with Reds striker Olivia Smith to join the Gunners in a world record £1m deal for a women’s player.

The current record stands at £900,000, which is what Chelsea paid to sign Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January. A deal between Arsenal and Liverpool was agreed last week but The Athletic has reported that personal terms have now been agreed with an announcement expected soon.

Smith only joined Liverpool last summer, as she signed for £200,000 from Sporting CP. She had two years left on her contract at Liverpool after scoring seven goals in 20 appearances in the Women’s Super League last season.

The sale of Smith is viewed as a chance for Liverpool to strengthen their squad by reinvesting the transfer fee. The Reds finished seventh in the WSL last term, a disappointing placing after ending the previous campaign in fourth.

Olivia Smith’s Liverpool career

Smith has only spent a year on Merseyside, but was named the Player of the Season for Liverpool Women. She made 25 appearances in all competitions last term, scoring nine goals. She was the side’s top scorer too.

Upon signing for Liverpool, the new No.11 said last summer: "It's definitely a prestigious club as a whole and also for my dad it's very important for him – this is the club he's been watching and following since he was younger. So, it's very cool to actually be a part of this thing and get this opportunity."

While losing Smith is a blow to the Reds, the transfer fee does present a major opportunity in the transfer market for the Merseyside outfit. She made her international debut for Canada aged just 15 and 94 days.

Olivia Smith transfer fee ‘is massive’

Reacting last week to the transfer fee, former Manchester City and England player Izzy Christiansen said: "Wow, the fee is massive. It really is. She is in the very early stages in her career but she is going to a good club."

She added: "This is Arsenal adding layers to a Champions League-winning squad who will want to go and do it again.

"I'm sure their prerogative will be to win the WSL as well.

"She certainly adds depth. It is early days to say whether she starts or not.

"I'm sure it is a project for the near future in an Arsenal shirt. It is some fee and quite something for the women's game."