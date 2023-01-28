Liverpool are facing competition from Chelsea for one of their transfer targets - additionally, a Liverpool icon has questioned a transfer made by the club.

With the end of the January transfer window creeping ever closer, would you like to see Liverpool complete any last-minute deals? Here’s who the Reds have been looking at recently.

Liverpool are thought to be in the hunt for a Belgian midfielder who currently plays in the EFL. The Reds are crying out for an energetic central midfielder - however, they will face stiff competition in the form of Chelsea.

Additionally, a Liverpool legend has questioned a transfer made recently by the club on Twitter. He put forth another player’s name, saying that the Reds should have signed him for a lower fee instead.

Liverpool face competition from Chelsea for Sander Berge

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Liverpool have registered their interest in midfielder Sander Berge, but also stressed that no official bids have been made as of yet (per TALKSport). He also mentioned that Graham Potter’s Chelsea are interested in the player.

Sheffield United are currently under a transfer embargo. This doesn’t mean they can’t sell players, but it does mean that they can’t buy any - as such, the Blades will fight tooth and nail to keep one of their star players at the club.

Jose Enrique confused by Cody Gakpo transfer

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique took to Twitter to voice his bewilderment and frustration that Liverpool opted to sign Cody Gakpo ahead of Leandro Trossard. He also mentioned that he believed Liverpool could have gotten Trossard for ‘half the price’ of Gakpo’s fee.