Liverpool 'beginning to lose patience' with £37 million star following club's interest in summer move
Liverpool have a lot to consider once the summer transfer window opens. Not only are the Reds in need of some new recruits but a number of current players are also expected to leave, whether that is following the expiration of their contracts or through a sale.
Many believe Mohamed Salah is playing his final games in a Liverpool shirt, as the interest from Saudi Arabia remains. The Egyptian is entering the final 12 months of his current deal and unless he pens a new deal, which is looking to be increasingly unlikely, the club will need to cash in or risk losing him for free.
Salah isn’t the only forward being linked with a summer exit either. It was recently reported that Luis Díaz is on the radar of Barcelona but finding the right funds is believed to be the main stumbling block for the European powerhouses. However, a new update could give Barca the boost they are looking for as they hope to land a deal for Díaz.
According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, relayed via Sport Witness, Liverpool are ‘beginning to lose patience’ with the Colombian and there is a ‘growing belief’ that the Reds could be looking to cut ties with him once the season ends.
Barcelona are searching for a ‘pure winger’ who has pace and can dribble, as well as posing a threat in front of goal, and Díaz has been identified as top target to fit this bracket.
There is no reason named as to why Liverpool are ‘losing patience’ with the 27-year-old but the claim could mean they will look to cash in this summer. Liverpool signed Díaz in 2022 for a fee of £37 million — he is now valued at €75 million (£64m) by Transfermarkt, meaning the Reds could scoop a handsome profit.
However, if reports of them wanting to move him on are true, they may be talked into a deal that suits Barcelona’s budget more.
