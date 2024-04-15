Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bell with toll ninety-seven times in Liverpool to mark the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a fatal crush during an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium on April 15, 1989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, the government and parts of the media blamed Liverpool fans for the deaths. After a 27-year fight for justice by the bereaved families against the cover-up, jurors at an inquest in 2016 ruled that Liverpool fans did not contribute to the disaster and they had been unlawfully killed, with errors by the police and ambulance service causing or contributing to their deaths.

Since then, the government has faced calls to introduce a ‘Hillsborough Law’ known as the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, placing a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively cooperate with official investigations and inquiries. The government did sign a Hillsborough Charter last year, promising the family injustices suffered by those involved in the 1989 disaster will never be repeated, but stopped short of introducing legislation.

The terraces were overcrowded at Hillsborough on the day of the 1989 disaster.

A minute of silence will be observed today (Monday, April 15) at 3.06pm - the exact time at which the fateful match was stopped – in memory of the people who lost their lives. Following the silence, a bell will toll ninety-seven times in tribute to each victim.

Taking place in Exchange Flags (behind Liverpool Town Hall) the memorial service will be led by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Mary Rasmussen and members of the public are encouraged to gather in the location to show their respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad