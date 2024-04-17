Liverpool are reportedly in a three-way battle to sign Porto midfield Alan Varela, according to the latest reports.

Varela, 22, is enjoying a fine first season in Europe after signing for Porto from Boca Juniors last summer. Playing in defensive midfield, Varela has been an ever-present in Sergio Conceição’s side and has played 37 times this season, scoring twice and assisting three times.

He displayed his quality in the Champions League knockout stages against Arsenal, averaging a 90% pass success rate across the two games as well as four clearances, five interceptions and five tackles. His side eventually lost on penalties but he impressed enough to validate the transfer rumours linking him with a move away from Portugal.

His current deal is set to expire in 2028 meaning any club will likely have to trigger the reported release clause that is said to be around €70m (£60m) this summer (O Jogo). In a recent print edition, Record stated that Liverpool are locked in a three-way battle alongside European rivals Dortmund and PSG for his signature. And Varela has already made a positive impression on former Wolves and Porto star Ruben Neves, who described him as a the 'complete' midfielder.

'He is an excellent player. It was an excellent signing for Porto, perhaps the team’s most regular reinforcement in terms of time and quality of play,' the Portuguese, who spent six seasons at Molineux, told O Jogo.