AFC Bournemouth owner Billy Foley is confident that Dominic Solanke will not be leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

The striker enjoyed a prolific 2023-24 season as he plundered 21 goals in 42 games to help the Cherries finish 12th in the Premier League. As a result, Solanke has been linked with several top clubs - including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and a potential return to Chelsea.

Liverpool sold Solanke in January 2018 for a fee of £19 million. Although he struggled to build momentum at Anfield, netting just once in 27 games during the formative stages of his career, the Reds installed a 20% sell-on clause on any profit that Bournemouth make should they sell him.

The one-cap England international has a release clause of £65 million in his Vitality Stadium contract - which means Liverpool would be entitled to around £9 million if that was to be met.

But Foley believes that Solanke is likely to remain on the south coast for the 2024-25 season - and is confident the 26-year-old will enjoy another fruitful campaign. Speaking to BBC Sport, Foley said: “I believe Dom is going to be with us this coming year. He has a release clause, which is very expensive. We shouldn’t reveal anything about the contract, but that area (£65 million) sounds roughly correct.

“I guess if someone comes for him, we are going to have to replace him. We have two or three candidates that we have lined up. But I believe Dom will be here next year and I believe he is going to score 21 or 22 goals.”

Bournemouth are preparing for their second season under head coach Andoni Iraola. After a difficult start last season, the Cherries picked up markedly to accrue their best-ever points tally (48) in the Premier League. Foley is now hoping that Bournemouth could finish in the top 10.