Liverpool to miss out on £9 million windfall as owner makes 'very expensive' and contract claims
AFC Bournemouth owner Billy Foley is confident that Dominic Solanke will not be leaving the club in the summer transfer window.
The striker enjoyed a prolific 2023-24 season as he plundered 21 goals in 42 games to help the Cherries finish 12th in the Premier League. As a result, Solanke has been linked with several top clubs - including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and a potential return to Chelsea.
Liverpool sold Solanke in January 2018 for a fee of £19 million. Although he struggled to build momentum at Anfield, netting just once in 27 games during the formative stages of his career, the Reds installed a 20% sell-on clause on any profit that Bournemouth make should they sell him.
The one-cap England international has a release clause of £65 million in his Vitality Stadium contract - which means Liverpool would be entitled to around £9 million if that was to be met.
But Foley believes that Solanke is likely to remain on the south coast for the 2024-25 season - and is confident the 26-year-old will enjoy another fruitful campaign. Speaking to BBC Sport, Foley said: “I believe Dom is going to be with us this coming year. He has a release clause, which is very expensive. We shouldn’t reveal anything about the contract, but that area (£65 million) sounds roughly correct.
“I guess if someone comes for him, we are going to have to replace him. We have two or three candidates that we have lined up. But I believe Dom will be here next year and I believe he is going to score 21 or 22 goals.”
Bournemouth are preparing for their second season under head coach Andoni Iraola. After a difficult start last season, the Cherries picked up markedly to accrue their best-ever points tally (48) in the Premier League. Foley is now hoping that Bournemouth could finish in the top 10.
"We have big aspirations, but we are patient,” he added: "Our goal this year is modest. Can we move into the top eight or nine, maybe even sneak into Europe? Our real goal is to play in Europe, to give our players a chance to experience Europe, and do it with little Bournemouth."
