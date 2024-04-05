Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool recorded one of the most eye-catching statistics of the season as they smashed a 20-year year during their win over Sheffield United.

Goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo ensured there were no hiccups from Jurgen Klopp’s side as they returned to the top of the table after Arsenal and Manchester City registered wins on Wednesday night. It was a dominating performance and while Sheff United enjoyed some successes - mainly from set pieces - Liverpool controlled the game and scaled new heights as their possession dominance reached record-breaking levels.

Their 83.1% final possession total is a record by a team in a Premier League match since Opta began recording this data in 2003-04 and it demonstrates the full transformation that this ‘Liverpool 2.0’ has undergone this season. Gone are the days of three hard-working ball-winners and recyclers when Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson were the typical midfield three that fuelled their heavy-metal football.

The majority of them left in the summer and a new wave of midfielders arrived. Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister have become key starters and got the better of City’s midfield in their most recent clash. Plus, they work just as hard, if not harder than the original midfield, with the Hungarian managing 11 recoveries last night being a prime example. Moreover, it is the style of this midfield and their attributes that mean all three are comfortable in possession and are capable of supporting attacks and even registering goal involvements.

In fact, Mac Allister’s 13 goal involvements this season are five more than their whole midfield combined last season. Szoboszlai also has seven goals and five assists and then that’s not even taking into account Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Endo and Ryan Gravenberch who have all 28 goal contributions between them.

Klopp spoke about this side becoming something new after the initial era that had Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Henderson. Now, the famed trio of Mane, Salah and Firmino have seen their goals replaced by five versatile forwards - all of which have over 10 goals each in all competitions. More quality on the ball in midfield has meant they have been able to dominate their close rivals on possession in big games - such as City. During the 1-1 draw they had the lions’ share of the ball with 53%, something which has happened just a few times since Pep Guardiola has been in England.

