Jurgen Klopp reveals the Brighton tactic that ‘surprised’ him as Liverpool held to draw

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was ‘surprised’ by how Brighton set up under new boss Roberto De Zerbi as Liverpool’s frustrating start to the season continued.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against the Seagulls. It means they have now dropped 11 points from their opening seven Premier League games and are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool were shellshocked as they found themselves two goals behind in 17 minutes through a Leandro Trossard double.

Yet the hosts fought back to go ahead as Roberto Firmino bagged a double before Adam Webster inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

However, there would be more drama as Brighton snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser when Trossard completed his hat-trick.

De Zerbi was taking charge of his first game as Seagulls head coach, having succeeded Graham Potter during the international break.

And Klopp felt Liverpool adapted too late to the visitors’ unexpected plan.

What’s been said

The Reds boss said: “I will be 100% honest it’s not the first time we’ve seen a similar situation.

“Maybe the amount of situations were different when the ball was kicked high, but that’s a sign that the confidence level is not extraordinarily high.

“Getting confidence back, you want to keep it and increase it and build on that. It was obvious that the first goal especially and the second goal didn’t help.

Leandro Trossard bags Brighton’s equaliser against Liverpool. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“The set up of Brighton surprised us because we had no idea what they would do. It was clear we could not use one situation of Brighton.

“They had a good set-up before with Graham Potter. With Roberto, he obviously did the right things. It’s not new, that happens quite frequently but usually, we adapt quicker.

“Before we adapted, we were 2-0 down. Then we understood better what they were doing and adapted to it. The gaps were not opening when they could not play each ball through the half-spaces.

“Then 2-1, 2-2, 3-2 and then you again, if you watch football games long enough football games here - we had these situations years ago when we were 1-0 up - it happened quite frequently that everybody had nearly a heart attack. We were just not convincing in these moments.

“That’s what reminded me a bit today. I cannot say I was 100% convinced we would not concede a goal when we were 3-2 up.

“We should have conceded all three goals better - in different areas, not at the last moment. We should have defended better.

