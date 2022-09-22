Roberto De Zerbi’s first game as Brighton head coach will be against Liverpool at Anfield.

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has already done his due dilligence on Liverpool - and is ready for his 'baptism of fire'.

De Zerbi has taken over the Seagulls hot seat following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

The Italian's first game as Brighton boss doesn't take place for over a week, though.

And things don't come much more difficult than facing the Reds at Anfeld on Saturday 1 October.

However, Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber has revealed that De Zerbi not only has plenty of knowledge about the current squad he inherits - but Jurgen Klopp's side to boot.

Barber told talkSPORT: "We have got to be realistic.

“We have also got to give him as much patience as we can.

“He has got six games in October and that includes Liverpool, Spurs, Man City and Chelsea.

“He is certainly going to get a baptism of fire and he is going to get to know his way around the Premier League pretty quickly.

“The one thing that impressed me when I met him was just how much knowledge he already had of us, the teams we will be playing against – including Liverpool coming up – and our players.

“The detailed knowledge he has of where they play, what foot they use, their preferred position, what kind of systems Graham had used them in.