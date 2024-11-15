Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are considering new options to bolster their attacking line.

As the Premier League takes a brief break to make way for international football, transfer rumours are sneaking back into the spotlight. The January transfer window is just weeks away and clubs are weighing up their options as they consider some potential winter business.

Liverpool have had an overall quiet 2024 on the transfer market, signing just two new players over the summer following Arne Slot’s arrival. Many expected a hectic period to mark the end of the Jurgen Klopp era but after limited changes at Anfield, speculation is only growing ahead of the new year.

`With players like Caoimhin Kelleher continuously linked with a move away, and three key players all approaching the end of their contracts, there’s a lot to discuss regarding Liverpool’s immediate future. With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all in the final months of their terms, the pressure is on to either secure new deals with the trio or line up suitable replacements.

Salah’s situation has been one of the most discussed since last summer, when offers from Saudi Arabia came pouring in. Interest from the Middle East remains but Barcelona have now also entered the picture.

The Reds have been linked with a number of impressive right-wingers since last summer and according to the Daily Mail, Mohammed Kudus is another name on their list. The 24-year-old Ghana international signed for West Ham last August and he’s already attracting significant attention.

The Irons agreed a £38 million deal with Ajax for Kudus, who signed a five-year contract with his first English club. In his debut season, the winger contributed 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

With the ability to tally impressive numbers and the versatility to play on both wings and as a centre-forward, Kudus has found himself on the radar of both Liverpool and Arsenal. The two Premier League sides are ‘monitoring him carefully’ but he comes with a handsome price tag.

According to the report, West Ham are expected to ‘stand firm’ on Kudus’ £85 million release clause as they prepare for rival clubs to come in for him next summer. A number of teams already hold ‘concrete’ interest in the forward but Liverpool and Arsenal have been named specifically.

By next summer, Kudus will still have three years left on his contract, meaning West Ham are in no rush to sell him for lower than what they want for him. However, if the Ghana international starts to push for a move, the Hammers could struggle to maintain their stance for the full length of the long summer window.

Kudus is said to be ‘settled’ at West Ham but he is ‘fully open to leaving’ to pursue Champions League football.