Tom Werner has responded to the speculation that Fenway Sports Group are aiming to invest in the PGA Tour.

Tom Werner has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have held discussions about investing in the PGA Tour.

FSG are currently in ‘growth mode’ as they aim to expand their already sizeable portfolio. The John Henry-led group have owned Liverpool since 2010, with seven major trophies - including the Premier League and Champions League - won in that time. FSG have also been in charge of Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox for the past 21 years - with four World Series titles accrued - while they purchased National League Hockey team the Pittsburgh Penguins for a reported $900 million in December 2021. They also own a 50% stake in NASCAR’s RFK Racing.

Earlier this year, FSG made the move into golf when they purchased a Boston-based franchise - now named Boston Common - in the newly-founded Technology Golf League that is spearheaded by icons Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Golf has been through a tumultuous period following the creation of LIV - which is funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, who also own Newcastle United. Several of the game’s leading stars, including Major winners Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, made the controversial switch.

After a bitter feud, it was confirmed in June that the PGA, DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) and LIV agreed to merge and form one unified commercial entity. However, with a deadline of 31 December set, little progress has been made.

FSG are one of several companies that have been linked with investing in the PGA Tour. According to golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, Henry and Co have lodged a ‘monster bid to usurp the PIF’.

Werner, chairman of FSG and Liverpool, appeared alongside McIlroy at the Red Sox’s Fenway Park to discuss the TGL on CNBC’s Halftime Report. He was pressed on whether FSG were looking to invest in the PGA. And after initially refraining from commenting, Werner eventually confirmed that talks had taken place.

Werner said: “We don't really like to talk about things that are in discussion. Really, we're here to talk about tomorrow’s golf and this team and anything we can do to help Rory and the PGA, we're happy to offer our support.

“We just want to offer our support creatively to any of the ideas that are welling up. It's really up to the players to decide on the direction they want to go. I confirm we have had conversations.”