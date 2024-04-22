Liverpool continue to chase down this season’s Premier League leaders following their recent dip in form, which highlighted some weaknesses in their attacking end product.

The Reds were criticised for squandering chances against Manchester United, Atalanta and Crystal Palace lately, which saw them drop points in the Premier League and exit both the FA Cup and Europa League.

But how has each of Liverpool’s attackers fared on the goalscoring front? We’ve taken a look at the forwards’ goal conversion percentages, gathered by the BBC, and compared them to each other based on shots taken and goals scored.

Jayden Danns — 2 goals

Rising star Jayden Danns has quickly established himself as one of the key players to watch out for next season. A lot can be expected of the youngster, who has made five senior appearances for the Reds this season and scored two goals in that time. With five registered shots, his conversion rate is 40 per cent.

Luis Díaz — 13 goals

Liverpool’s forwards have all contributed heavily to this season and their combined tally is nothing to be sniffed at. Luis Díaz has played his part in 46 appearances across all competitions this season this season. The Colombian has scored 13 goals and with 76 shots taken among those, his goal conversion rate averages out at 17 per cent - which is on the lower end of the scale compared to the Reds’ other forward options.

Cody Gakpo — 14 goals

With 14 goals to his name so far this season, Cody Gakpo averages 0.47 goals per 90 minutes. The Dutchman’s 69 total shots so far equate to a goal conversion rating of 20 per cent.

Diogo Jota — 15 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota was seriously missed during his recent injury absence and his performances so far this season have earned him a lot praise, with Jamie Carragher even describing him as the best Premier League finisher Liverpool have ever had.

Jota has notched 15 goals in 32 appearances so far this term, punching in an average of 0.79 goals per 90 minutes. With 51 shots registered, his 29 per cent conversion rate is the highest of the senior group.

Darwin Núñez — 18 goals

Darwin Núñez’s finishing has been topic of a lot of complaints among Liverpool fans this season. Despite having an impressive goal return, the Uruguayan is prone to missing the target and falling short with his final product. With 18 goals from a total of 130, Núñez’s goal conversion rate is the lowest of all of his fellow attackers at just 14 per cent.

Mohamed Salah — 24 goals

There has not been a single season since signing for Liverpool where Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored more than 20 goals. Unsurprisingly, he has cracked that milestone once again and has contributed 24 goals across all competitions so far this term.