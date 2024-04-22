'Obviously' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how Arsenal affected Liverpool's mindset
Liverpool bounced back from a recent dip in form by claiming an important away win over Fulham on Sunday. Over the last few weeks, the Reds have suffered FA Cup and Europa League exits, as well as points dropped in their Premier League title battle.
As things stand, Liverpool are second in the table, level on 74 points with Arsenal, but reigning champions Manchester City have an important game in-hand to play on Thursday as they look to retake the lead.
Before Liverpool stepped out at Craven Cottage, Arsenal set the benchmark the day before with their win over Wolves at Molineux. As the end of the 2023/24 season approaches, each move around the Premier League chessboard becomes even more crucial. There are no margins for error whatsoever at this point.
After seeing Mikel Arteta’s side bank another three points, Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted that their win set the tone for Liverpool’s visit to Fulham, knowing anything but a win would not be good enough.
“It’s huge, obviously. At this point in the season, if you’re not getting the results that you want then you’re out of the title race,” the vice-captain told Sky Sports after his side’s 3-1 win. “Today was a very important game for us. Seeing Arsenal get their result last night. It was a big one, and the rest of them are big now. Five finals. As everyone’s saying, just throw the kitchen sink at it and try and get it over the line.
“We go 1-0 up. They get a goal just before half-time which kind of dampens our mood, which changes the game-plan. I think if we’re going in at half-time 1-0 we have a different mentality. But we came out and played the way that we wanted to.
“Kept on the front foot, kept them in their own half, scored the second, an excellent finish from Ryan [Gravenberch]. Then [Diogo] Jota does what he does best and scores and puts the game to bed for us”
Alexander-Arnold opened up the scoring for the Reds with a trademark free-kick but his side went into half-time frustrated after conceding a stoppage time goal through Castagne. A thumping effort from outside the box by Gravenberch followed by Jota’s neat finish in the second half wrapped up the win for Liverpool as they prepare to take on Everton in their midweek clash.
