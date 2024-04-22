'Obviously' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how Arsenal affected Liverpool's mindset

Liverpool bounced back from a recent dip in form by claiming an important away win over Fulham on Sunday. Over the last few weeks, the Reds have suffered FA Cup and Europa League exits, as well as points dropped in their Premier League title battle.

As things stand, Liverpool are second in the table, level on 74 points with Arsenal, but reigning champions Manchester City have an important game in-hand to play on Thursday as they look to retake the lead.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before Liverpool stepped out at Craven Cottage, Arsenal set the benchmark the day before with their win over Wolves at Molineux. As the end of the 2023/24 season approaches, each move around the Premier League chessboard becomes even more crucial. There are no margins for error whatsoever at this point.

After seeing Mikel Arteta’s side bank another three points, Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted that their win set the tone for Liverpool’s visit to Fulham, knowing anything but a win would not be good enough.

“It’s huge, obviously. At this point in the season, if you’re not getting the results that you want then you’re out of the title race,” the vice-captain told Sky Sports after his side’s 3-1 win. “Today was a very important game for us. Seeing Arsenal get their result last night. It was a big one, and the rest of them are big now. Five finals. As everyone’s saying, just throw the kitchen sink at it and try and get it over the line.

“We go 1-0 up. They get a goal just before half-time which kind of dampens our mood, which changes the game-plan. I think if we’re going in at half-time 1-0 we have a different mentality. But we came out and played the way that we wanted to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kept on the front foot, kept them in their own half, scored the second, an excellent finish from Ryan [Gravenberch]. Then [Diogo] Jota does what he does best and scores and puts the game to bed for us”