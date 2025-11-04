Calvin Ramsay of Liverpool runs during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Calvin Ramsay made a surprise Liverpool first-team return in the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss against Crystal Palace.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool under-21s head coach Rob Page has revealed that the club are ‘protecting’ Calvin Ramsay’s minutes - which is a suggestion why he did not make the bench against Aston Villa.

Ramsay was handed a surprise first-team return in last week’s 3-0 Carabao Cup loss at the hands of Crystal Palace. With Arne Slot opting to making wholesale changes to his Reds starting line-up, the one-cap Scotland international made his first Liverpool senior appearance for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performance caught the eye despite the defeat and sections of supporters hoped that he would be involved for the Premier League showdown against Aston Villa. Despite not playing in the under-21s’ 4-2 win over Middlesbrough earlier in the afternoon, Ramsay was omitted for the 2-0 triumph over Villa. Slot opted to name backup goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi in reserve.

Ramsay has had a frustrating few years because of injury, as well as enduring difficult loan spells at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Kilmarnock. As a result, Liverpool have been patient with the 22-year-old this season in the hope they can get his career back on track having arrived from Aberdeen in 2022 with plenty of promise.

What’s been said

Speaking to This Is Anfield, young Reds boss Page was impressed by Ramsey’s display against Palace and a loan move in January could be in the offing. Page said: “[I’m] really impressed. I think it’s been a conscious effort among a lot of people, the medical team, sports science, coaches, members of staff, to get him into a position now where in January we can seriously be looking about getting a club to go out on loan or seeing what the next step is for Rambo.

“I thought his performance against Palace in the cup in the week was excellent. He’ll always be critical of himself and there will always be things he wants to work on, but I thought considering he was thrown in for his first game at that level for a while, I thought he adapted to it really well and probably showed experience as well. You could tell he played at a top level and acquitted himself really really well, as did all the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His minutes, we’re protecting him. There was no need to play him today. He’s off the back of a big game in midweek and again playing for us last week. So he’s had two big games and while we’ve got the squad, I thought Davo (Josh Davidson) was excellent when he came on today. We didn’t need Rambo today but next Friday (against West Ham under-21s) will be a different matter.”

On Ramsay’s display against Palace, Liverpool boss Slot said: “I think Calvin had a very, very decent performance. Calm on the ball. I don’t know if I said it over here but [in] the first half-hour, I think we had better chances than them actually and he was part of that. He played with composure. A decent-to-good game for him.”