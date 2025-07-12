Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool remain keen on bringing in a new centre-forward to bolster their frontline this summer. With a Premier League title to defend, Arne Slot is eager to head into the new season with the strongest possible squad.

Plenty of rumours continue to swirl around Anfield as they eye new signings but also consider selling existing players. Darwin Núñez remains linked with an exit amid conversations with Napoli, while Luis Díaz is the subject of hefty interest from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have also confirmed the decision to retire the number 20 jersey, following the devastating death of Diogo Jota. Tributes continue to pour in for the club icon and you can leave your own message of condolence here, through the club’s website.

Liverpool step up in race for Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool have been linked with a number of exciting forward targets this summer but talks surrounding their interest in Hugo Ekitike have started to ramp up above most other names.

With 22 goals and 12 assists on his tally in all competitions last season, it’s no surprise that the Eintracht Frankfurt star is on a number of clubs’ radars as they plot to bolster their squads. Naturally, Ekitike’s club are eager to keep hold of him for as long as possible but they have accepted they will be receiving bids from rival clubs who want to snap him up before the summer deadline.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Ekitike, describing the Premier League champions as a ‘concrete option’ for the 23-year-old next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eintracht Frankfurt would like to keep Hugo Ekitike, also to be well prepared for the Champions League,” Plettenberg wrote on social media. “However, Eintracht are expecting offers this month. Liverpool remain a concrete option. Newcastle have renewed their interest. Manchester United still there. Chelsea are currently unlikely due to the transfer of João Pedro. His price tag is €100 million (£86m).”

Hugo Ekitike comes highly recommended

Liverpool aren’t the only club in the race to sign Ekitike this summer, with plenty of rivalry coming from within the Premier League and overseas.

The young and impressive talent already comes widely recommended, too. Last season, following an impressive effort from Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Ajax 6-2 on aggregate in the Europa League, Ekitike was praised for his performance.

Former Dutch international and Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder heaped huge praise on the French star as he played his part in knocking the Netherlands side out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I might say something really crazy, but I’ll say it anyway: I think he’s a mix between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. I sincerely think so. He has the grace of Neymar, but also the movements of Mbappé,” Sneijder said following the Europa League clash back in March, via Foot Mundo.

“To suddenly accelerate, that’s something that Mbappé also has. And he’s only 22 years old. There’s really a lot of potential in this boy.”