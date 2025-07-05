Liverpool to pay remaining two years of Diogo Jota's contract in full to his family

Liverpool have made the decision to pay out Diogo Jota’s contract, according to news outlets in Portugal

Liverpool intend to pay out the remaining two years of Diogo Jota’s contract to his family, it has been reported in Portugal by Record.

Jota died in the early hours of Thursday morning alongside his brother Andre Silva. The siblings were involved in a car accident in northwest Spain. The deaths have rocked the footballing and wider world.

The player had only got married to his long-term partner Rute on June 22. The couple have three children together, with their first child born in 2021 with all of them born in Liverpool.

Thousands have flocked to Anfield to lay tributes while countless tributes have been paid from the biggest names in the sport. The funeral of the two brothers takes place on Saturday morning in Portugal.

Liverpool have opened a book of condolence at Anfield to allow fans and members of the public to pay their own respects to Jota. The forward arrived at Anfield from Wolves in 2020 and signed his latest contract in August 2022.

A statement from Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes had promised to honour Jota in the coming days and the decision to pay out his contract will come as welcome news to all who have been impacted by the player’s death.

Hughes and Edwards said in a joint statement: “There is nothing that we can say in this moment to ease the pain of such a devastating tragedy. We all feel utterly bereft right now.

“In such heartbreaking circumstances, it is our responsibility to acknowledge the collective grief we are experiencing, to pay tribute to our Diogo, and to offer unwavering support to his family who remain our absolute priority at this time.

“Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children, his parents and wider family are facing an unimaginable loss. This tragic accident has taken not only Diogo, but also his brother, Andre Silva. We mourn them both equally. We must respect the family’s privacy and give them the space to grieve in whichever way they need.

“Of course, we – his Liverpool family – are also struggling to come to terms with what has happened. As his teammates, friends and colleagues, we are consumed by shock and sorrow. We know our supporters, his national team, former clubs and teammates and the wider football community share in this grief. This is a tragedy that transcends Liverpool Football Club.

“In the coming days, we as a club will look to honour our beloved number 20 with the respect and affection he so richly deserves. We will strive to make these tributes meaningful and inclusive of our supporters, to whom Diogo meant so much.

“For now, we express a love that is filled with deep sorrow and pain. We have lost someone truly irreplaceable. Rest in peace, Diogo. YNWA.”

Virgil van Dijk paid a beautiful tribute of his own and promised to be there for Jota’s family while his good friend Ibrahima Konate promised those closest Jota would not walk alone in such difficult times.