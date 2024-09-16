Liverpool confirm 23-man squad for AC Milan clash as UEFA rule hands Reds boost
Liverpool have confirmed their 23-man squad to face AC Milan in their Champions League opener tomorrow night.
There are no major surprises, with Harvey Elliott the only first-team player absent as he recovers from a fractured foot. Otherwise, it is as expected and Federico Chiesa will be on the bench, at a minimum, at the San Siro.
The summer signing from Juventus was omitted from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest as Liverpool’s perfect start to the season was ended. But UEFA rules allow 12 players on the substitutes’ bench rather than nine in the Premier League. Therefore, Chiesa is set for his first match involvement.
Meanwhile, Tyler Morton will be in reserve, having started a 3-2 win in the fashion capital three years ago. Morton, who spent the previous two years on loan at Blackburn and Hull City respectively, hasn’t been involved in Liverpool’s opening four games. Third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros will also be on the bench against Milan.
Liverpool squad: Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jaros, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Morton, Bradley.
