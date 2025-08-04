Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news for the second friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

Federico Chiesa has returned to Liverpool’s squad for tonight’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

The winger did not feature in the first of the double-header against the Spanish side. The Reds earned a 4-1 victory, with Rio Ngumoha, Darwin Nunez, Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott all on target. The starting line-up that featured in the opening match was largely made up of fringe players or understudies. Ngumoha and Doak were deployed on each wing, with the teenage duo impressing.

Slot has named what is close to his strongest team for the second clash, with the likes of Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike featuring. However, Chiesa is on the bench for the encounter.

The Italy international was surprisingly omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the pre-season tour of Asia, having picked up a minor injury. But Chiesa appears to have no future at Anfield, having arrived from Juventus for £10 million a year ago. He made only five Premier League appearances en route to Liverpool winning the title in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach.

Chiesa has been linked with a return to his homeland, with Atalanta and AC Milan among those who reportedly have an interest in his signature. The former Fiorentina man will have ambitions of breaking back into Italy’s squad with the World Cup taking place next year.

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are all absent for Liverpool against Bilbao. Van Dijk, the Reds’ captain, is ill, while Alisson left the Asian tour for a personal matter.

Gomez also departed the Far East after picking up an Achilles injury. Bradley misses out against Bilbao because of a fitness setback.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Endo, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike, Frimpong, Gravenberch.

Subs: Pecsi, Chiesa, Nallo, Morrison, Davidson, Wright.