Wigan Athletic have signed Liverpool defender Luke Chambers.

The defender has rejoined Wigan Athletic for the 2024-25 season - having thrived at the club last season. Chambers moved to the League One side in January and was a regular starter, making 19 appearances and scoring once.

Chambers, 20, was part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA - featuring in friendly wins over Real Betis and Manchester United. But now having returned to England, Chambers has now completed his switch to Wigan.

Latics manager Shaun Maloney told the club’s website: "We are really pleased that Luke has returned to our football club. Luke was outstanding for us last season, and we've worked very hard over the summer to bring him back for the upcoming campaign.

"He is an extremely talented player, who already understands the values of our club, and has bought into our project. I am looking forward to working with Luke, and helping him continue to develop."

Chambers, an England under-20 international who can play centre-back and left-back, said: “I am really looking forward to getting started. I’ve spoken to the manager a lot and the style of football that we play is the best step for my development.

“I love everything about the club - the fans, my teammates, the manager and the backroom staff- and it was an easy choice. It’s a really exciting project for the season, and hopefully, we can push on for promotion."

Sporting director, Gregor Rioch, added: "Bringing back Luke was a big priority for us this summer. We all know the quality that he possesses, and he will be an important player for us in the upcoming season. He is a popular member of our squad, and I wish him all the success with our football club."

Chambers is the second player who Liverpool have loaned to Wigan. Calvin Ramsay joined the Latics earlier this summer.