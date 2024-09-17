Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 training and press conference at AXA Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool open their Champions League campaign against AC Milan.

Liverpool’s List B squad for this season’s Champions League has been confirmed.

The Reds have registered their players under the age of 21 for their return to Europe’s elite club competition, which starts against AC Milan at the San Siro tonight (20.00 BST). Liverpool can have no more than 25 players on List A, which includes the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But clubs can unlimited number of players on List B. UEFA rules state that they must be ‘born on, or after, 1 January 2003 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday by the time he is registered with UEFA – or for a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years without interruption.’

Under those criteria fall three players in Arne Slot’s first-team set-up; Harvey Elliott (who is currently injured with a fractured foot), Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley. Meanwhile, a host of fledgling youngsters have also been named. They include James McConnell and Jayden Danns - who both came off the bench in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley last season - along with exciting forwards Trent Kone-Doherty and Kieran Morrison and fourth-choice goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo, both 17, have been included in Liverpool’s List A squad because they have not been at the club for an uninterrupted period of two years. The pair arrived in the summer of 2023 from Leicester City and West Ham respectively.

Meanwhile, Rio Ngumoha and Alvin Ayman, signed from Chelsea and Wolves earlier this summer, are absent. That is because they cannot be included on List B and there is no additional spaces in List A. The pair could both represent Liverpool under-19s against Milan in the UEFA Youth League this afternoon.