Liverpool team confirmed to face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield.

Arne Slot has made wholesale changes as Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield.

The Reds head into the tie against the backdrop of four successive defeats in the Premier League - and have lost five of their past six matches in all competitions.

After a 3-2 reverse at Brentford last weekend, there is pressure on Liverpool. But rather than fielding a strong XI and build confidence, the Reds’ big hitters are rested.

Only Milos Kerkez remains in the line-up from Brentford. Slot has opted to hand a debut to 18-year-old Kieran Morrison, who was on the bench in west London. Morrison recorded five goals and seven assists for the under-21s last season, while he was involved in all five goals in the under-19s’ 5-4 win over their Eintracht Frankfurt counterparts last week.

In addition, Freddie Woodman featured in goal to make his Liverpool bow after joining from Preston North End in the summer. He replaced Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is rested with No.1 Alisson Becker still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Calvin Ramsay makes a return at right-back. The one-cap Scotland international has not made a first-team appearance for three years, having had disappointing loan spells at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Kilmarnock.

Andy Robertson captains the team but features in central defence along with Joe Gomez, with Kerkez staying at left-back. In midfield, 18-year-old Trey Nyoni is handed a chance as he partners Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Morrison is set to be deployed on the right flank, with Federico Chiesa spearheading the attack and 17--year-old Rio Ngumoha handed his latest opportunity to impress on the left wing.

The substitutes’ bench is entirely made up of youngsters, with no senior players including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz involved.

Liverpool: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.

Subs: Pecsi, Gordon, Kone-Doherty, Pinnington, Figueroa, Nallo, Pilling, Lucky, Laffey.