Liverpool confirm two more departures as defender joins Europa League side

Billy Koumetio and Adam Lewis both leave Liverpool on loan for the 2022-23 season.

By Will Rooney
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:58 am

Liverpool have confirmed that Billy Koumetio has completed a loan switch to Austria Vienna, subject to international clearance.

The centre-back, 19, links up with the Austrian outfit ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Vienna finished third in their league last season, which means they’re qualified for the Europa League play-off rounds and bid to make the group stages of the competition.

Kouemetio, who joined the Reds in 2018 from French side Orléans, has made two first-team appearance.

His debut arrived against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League in 20.

The France youth international was also part of the under-18s squad that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2020-21.

Kouemetio is the third youngster to leave Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Adam Lewis yesterday moved to League Two club Newport County on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has previously spent time at Amiens SC, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston.

Earlier this week, right-back Conor Bradley joined League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Europa League