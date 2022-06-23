Liverpool confirm two more departures as defender joins Europa League side

Liverpool have confirmed that Billy Koumetio has completed a loan switch to Austria Vienna, subject to international clearance.
The centre-back, 19, links up with the Austrian outfit ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Vienna finished third in their league last season, which means they’re qualified for the Europa League play-off rounds and bid to make the group stages of the competition.
Kouemetio, who joined the Reds in 2018 from French side Orléans, has made two first-team appearance.
His debut arrived against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League in 20.
The France youth international was also part of the under-18s squad that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2020-21.
Kouemetio is the third youngster to leave Liverpool during the summer transfer window.
Adam Lewis yesterday moved to League Two club Newport County on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old has previously spent time at Amiens SC, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston.
Earlier this week, right-back Conor Bradley joined League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.