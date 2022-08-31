Liverpool team news for their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s clash against Newcastle United at Anfield.

The Reds are unchanged from last weekend’s 9-0 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth.

Harvey Elliott has recovered from a minor injury to start, having come off at half-time against Bournemouth.

He’ll be plenty confident after netting his first Premier League goal in the Cherries triumph.

In addition, Curtis Jones (calf) and Joel Matip (groin) are back on the bench for Liverpool after respective spells on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are without key trio Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes.

Magpies record signing Alexander Isak starts, however, after being granted a work permit following his £60 million arrival from Real Sociedad.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Salah, Diaz, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Jones.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, S Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak.