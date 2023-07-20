Liverpool’s midfield situation continues to be one of the most talked about transfer window topics as Jurgen Klopp scours the market for new reinforcements.

Bolstering his engine room was always the manager’s primary task this summer but now he has to work even harder as the Reds have been dealt a double, potentially even triple blow. Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are close to leaving the club and joining the Saudi Pro League, as Al-Ettifaq and Al-Hilal respectively are moving in for permanent deals.

Thiago also finds himself linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as his future at Anfield remains uncertain. Past reports had claimed there was a chance he could be sold on in order to make room on the roster and raise some funds, but with panic now setting in over a midfield exodus, Liverpool are keen to see him stay on the books.

The Reds seriously need to recruit though if they are going to lose both Henderson and Fabinho, as well as James Milner in the same window. If all moves materalise, Klopp will have just Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic who can operate in the central and defensive midfield roles.

The same names continue to be poked around the rumour mill — Roméo Lavia being the main one — but a new potential contender has reared his head. According to The Athletic, Liverpool are considering a move for Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara, who was described as a ‘phenomenon’ before he left Marseille last summer.

Although he joined Villa on a free transfer, it’s expected that any club wanting to sign him so soon after his arrival will need to offer a decent amount of money. His current Transfermarkt value is €30 million (£26m) but with four years on his current deal, Villa can slap any kind of price tag they want on him.

