Liverpool are reportedly hoping to land a fee to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to represent Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s switch to Real Madrid could be confirmed imminently.

The right-back turned down a new contract to remain at Liverpool. Having been at the club for 20 years, he opted to leave his boyhood club at the end of his current deal and is set to join the Spanish giants.

Alexander-Arnold is rendered a free agent on July 1 and can sign for Real for nothing. However, Los Blancos are competing in the expanded Club World Cup next month, with prize money of up to £97 million up for grabs for the triumphant team.

Madrid are keen for Alexander-Arnold to play in the competition, with their first fixture against Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on June 18. However, the 26-year-old is still a Liverpool player and he will have to be released from his Anfield contract to participate.

Liverpool have been holding out for a fee to allow Alexander-Arnold to compete in Real’s three group matches of the tournament. It is suggested by The Times that the Santiago Bernabeu club - who have appointed Xabi Alonso as head coach - have ‘accelerated talks’ with Liverpool and that a deal could be ‘done within 24 hours’. Meanwhile, the Guardian has suggested that Arne Slot’s side could bank as much as £10 million should they relieve Alexander-Arnold of his duties.

Alexander-Arnold farewell

Alexander-Arnold made a total of 354 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 23 goals and recording 86 assists. He won eight major trophies with the Reds, including the Champions League and his second Premier League title this term.

After announcing his departure, he was booed onto the pitch by sections of supporters at Anfield when replacing Conor Bradley in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. However, the England international did a warm farewell when he was introduced at half-time in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign, while he was cheered when his name was read out ahead of the Premier League trophy presentation.

After the game, head coach Arne Slot said: “I think the word 'brilliant' and our fans go together. So, how brilliant they were before the Tottenham game, during the Tottenham game and afterwards, I don't think you see many special celebrations as you saw four weeks ago. I don't think that you see many of them like we had today. It's no surprise to me at all that they were brilliant again today as they were throughout the whole season, as they were towards Trent. But maybe it also helps what an unbelievable half he played. The passes he played, if you make a highlight of this, probably it's going to take you three, four or five minutes. The ball to Darwin [Nunez] was another level, was next level.

“He deserved it. I'm very happy for him, for everyone in and around the club that things worked out as they did. I think everybody could see how difficult he had it after the game, and that tells you how hard it is to leave a club like this. That's all we can try to do: to make it so hard for the players to leave. Many of them stay, now Trent has made the decision to go, unfortunately for us. But it was great for him to have a farewell as he had today.”