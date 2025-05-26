The Liverpool boss discussed the farewell that Trent Alexander-Arnold was given after making his final appearance before joining Real Madrid.

Arne Slot heaped praise on the ‘brilliant’ Liverpool fans for the farewell they gave to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back played his final game for the Reds ahead of a summer move to Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold turned down a new contract with his boyhood club, opting to end a 20-year association.

After announcing his exit, the vice-captain was booed by sections of supporters when coming onto the pitch during a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield earlier this month. But he received a different reception for the season finale against Crystal Palace, with Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy aloft at full-time.

Alexander-Arnold’s name was cheered when read out before kick-off, while he was also applauded onto the pitch when replacing Conor Bradley at half-time - and during the trophy celebrations. The 26-year-old was in tears as he said his goodbyes alongside family members and kissed the Liverpool badge.

Slot was left stunned by Alexander-Arnold’s second-half performance, as 10-man Liverpool battled from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Palace. And he praised the fans for giving Alexander-Arnold such a send-off after making 354 appearances for the Reds and winning eight major trophies.

The Liverpool boss said at his post-match press conference: “The word brilliant and our fans go together. How brilliant they were before the Tottenham game (a 5-1 win which saw Liverpool crowned champions), during the Tottenham game and afterwards, I don’t think you see as many special celebrations as you saw four weeks ago.

“I don’t think you see many celebrations like we had them today. It’s no surprise to me that they (the fans) were brilliant again today as they were throughout the whole season, as they were towards Trent.

“It also helped what an unbelievable half he played. The passes he played were, if you make a highlight (reel) out of this, it would take you three, four or five minutes. The ball to Darwin (Nunez) was another level, it was next level. He deserved it. I am very happy for him and everyone in and around the club that things worked out the way they did.

“Everybody could see how difficult he had it after the game. That tells you how hard it is to leave a club like this. That’s all we can try to do, to make it so hard for the players to leave. Many of them stay. Trent made a decision to go, unfortunately for us. But it was great for him to have a farewell as he had today.”

Asked about the day in general, with Liverpool lifting the title in front of fans for the first time since 1990, Slot replied: “Another special day. Less pressure than four weeks ago, of course, when we had to win the game to get those celebrations. Now we knew we would get them. The energy in the stadium, how loud the fans were, the way the game ended in the last half-hour, going down to 10 men and then seeing such a great reaction from the players and the fans which led to, in my opinion, a deserved goal – we deserved to go 1-1. These players and these fans hate losing, don't want to lose and that's what we showed again today.”