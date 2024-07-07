Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One Liverpool player could be set to move on this summer, with the Reds reportedly naming their asking price.

Liverpool have reportedly placed a price tag on one of their talented young players. The Reds have an interesting summer ahead, with Arne Slot inheriting an already quality squad, but he is likely to want to put his own stamp on his new squad.

The new Dutch boss will be expected to hit the ground running this season, but he will feel as though key additions in certain areas will be required to ensure his side can go from being a third place team to one that is capable of competing with Manchester City and Arsenal. Liverpool are not facing some of the Profit and Sustainability issues that are plaguing many of their rivals this summer, but they will still want to keep the books balanced by offloading players who are not going to be part of Slot’s plans.

One player who was not part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans was Sepp van den Berg, who is still yet to make a senior league appearance for the club having arrived as a youngster in 2019. The defender is still only 22 years of age, though, and he enjoyed a very solid spell on loan with Mainz last season, making 33 league appearances and playing a key role for the Bundesliga club.

On the back of his impressive loan spell, van den Berg is being linked with a move away, with PSV being tipped to make a move, and Voetbal Primeur have reported that Liverpool have quoted them an asking price of £16.7million or 20million euros to sanction a sale this summer. Liverpool signed the defender for as little as £1.1million plus around £3million in add-ons, so they would be set for a huge profit should they sell for that fee,

As for the defender himself, he is likely to want to move on judging by a recent interview where he seemed annoyed by the fact he hadn’t been given an opportunity at Anfield. "You're central to the defence in training against the starting XI, you have to build up and then Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah come running towards you. It was tough, I enjoyed it. But in all honesty, I wasn't looked after anymore,” he said in a recent interview.

"I felt 'ready' (in 2021). I had a good conversation with the management. He said he had received good reports. I understood that I wasn't going to play Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate out the team. But I thought I could be right behind it. When I didn't get a chance again, I said: 'Figure it out, I want to leave.'

"You (Liverpool) didn't exude confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to keep playing every week and develop myself further. In Germany, I enjoy Dortmund away with 70,000 people, Bayern Munich away against Harry Kane, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Leverkusen, against clubs like that I am challenged every week."