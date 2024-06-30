A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in signing Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United may have to make a sale by tonight (30 June) to meet the Premier League’s financial deadline to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Magpies pair Alexander Isak and Yankuba Minteh have also been linked with exits away but it could be Gordon sold. The winger joined Newcastle for £45 million from Everton in January 2023. He enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign, recording 11 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances which earned him a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

And while Eddie Howe’s side would undoubtedly like to keep Gordon at St James’ Park, they may have to reluctantly sell. Liverpool were in talks earlier this week but refused to include centre-back Jarell Quansah as a makeweight. The 21-year-old is highly regarded at Anfield after a breakthrough season which saw him included in England’s Euros provisional squad.