Liverpool could complete first summer signing today after approach is 'not dismissed'
Liverpool are reportedly still keen to sign Anthony Gordon despite a deal breaking down.
Newcastle United may have to make a sale by tonight (30 June) to meet the Premier League’s financial deadline to comply with profit and sustainability rules.
Magpies pair Alexander Isak and Yankuba Minteh have also been linked with exits away but it could be Gordon sold. The winger joined Newcastle for £45 million from Everton in January 2023. He enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign, recording 11 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances which earned him a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad.
And while Eddie Howe’s side would undoubtedly like to keep Gordon at St James’ Park, they may have to reluctantly sell. Liverpool were in talks earlier this week but refused to include centre-back Jarell Quansah as a makeweight. The 21-year-old is highly regarded at Anfield after a breakthrough season which saw him included in England’s Euros provisional squad.
However, the Guardian states that Liverpool are still interested in Gordon and that they have here is still a chance of him moving to Anfield this week. Although no offer was made, Newcastle did not dismiss Gordon, also wanted by PSG, leaving. It’s also suggested that there will be ‘alarm’ on Tyneside at suggestions that Newcastle are open to selling their star players’.
