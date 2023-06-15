Liverpool are in the market for a defender in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp responded with a roar of laughter that has become customary during his near-eight years in the Anfield hot seat.

The Liverpool boss enjoyed the frank question that he was asked when speaking at his penultimate pre-match press conference before the clash against Aston Villa last season.

“Are you looking to sign a centre-back?” Klopp was quizzed. He chortled and doffed his hat as there was no beating around the bush before giving his reply.

"We look in all departments — apart from goalkeeper, in the moment," said Klopp.

“If there is a good one out there, I would not deny it. That’s all. How I said, we have to, and we do, look in all areas of the pitch. Definitely.”

All the talk had previously been dominated by Liverpool rebuilding their midfield amid a lustless 2022-23 season. That has already started with Alexis Mac Allister arriving from Brighton. The next one through the door is proving given the plethora of names linked is tantalising. Whether it will be Khephren Thuram or Manu Kone, Ryan Gravenberch or Romeo Lavia remains to be seen.

Yet just as intriguing is if a defender will indeed be recruited. It’s expected that the Reds will aim to strengthen the rearguard with someone the profile who’s young, versatile - and possibly left-footed.

Left-sided centre-backs are among the rarest commodities in football. They are difficult to acquire given the scarcity available and can come at a premium. Klopp will be all too aware of that. During his time as Liverpool manager, he has signed a total of seven central defenders. Only one of them was naturally left-football.

Ragnar Klavan became somewhat of a cult hero on Merseyside. Although the Estonia international spent just two years with the Reds, he played his part in their climb back towards the European elite.

Signed from Augsburg for €5 million in 2016, Klavan made 25 appearances in his maiden season to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League. The following campaign, Klavan played 28 times as Klopp's side suffered a heartbreaking loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final - with eight outings in Europe.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and then the arrival of Virgil van Dijk meant that Klavan's game-time was limited. Yet what he offered the Reds was something the three aforementioned names couldn't.

“He will bring us really good qualities with his defensive intelligence and ability on the ball and he is a left-footed player so will give us extra balance," said Klopp after Klavan's arrival.

Now that Liverpool have tweaked their system, a player of that ilk could become more important. With Trent Alexander-Arnold moving into midfield when the Reds are in possession, Andy Robertson's role has changed. He's become slightly more defensive-minded and has to pick and choose when to join in with attacks.

That's a remit he's certainly capable of yet there might be games when Klopp wants more solidity in the rearguard. Then there's even the possibility of Virgil van Dijk being shifted over one berth on occasions, with two natural left-footers allowing improved angles for passes and swifter build-up play.

There have been several left-footed centre-halves linked so far. They include Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who impressed on loan at Brighton last season. Another is Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Veen - someone whose blistering pace could prove an asset to nullify any counter-attacks launched against Liverpool.