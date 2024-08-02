Dominic Solanke | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Bournemouth striker scored 21 goals last season.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Tottenham’s pursuit of Dominic Solanke as they could be set to earn a healthy fee if he signs.

Solanke left Liverpool in 2019 for Bournemouth for a fee of around £19m in what was a masterstroke of a deal from Michael Edwards; the Englishman had only played 27 times for the club and scored once and it was a highly profitable move after he was bought for just £3m from Chelsea.

Inserted in that deal was a sell-on-clause, which ensured Liverpool would receive a 20% cut of any future transfer - and Tottenham could trigger it this summer if they follow through with their interest. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Ange Postecoglou’s side have registered their stance, taking to X to reveal the exclusive news.

He wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham explore move for Dominic Solanke, he’s among targets for Spurs. Difficult deal as he’s key player for #AFCB, no formal bid to Bournemouth so far. Spurs exploring options to bring in new striker and potentially new winger, based on opportunities.’

Solanke, 26, has developed into one of the best forwards outside of the top six clubs in recent years, progressing year on year with his output. His 19 goals in the league last season was a sensational return as he displayed a wide range of finishes and different types of goals, showing that he has finally fulfilled the vast potential he showed from an early age.

He played across every England junior level from U16 to U21 and even made his senior England debut in 2017. Having won the U17 European Championships, he was the tournament’s joint-top scorer. He then continued his strong international form at the U20 World Cup, as he won the Golden Ball (previously won by the likes of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi) as England won the tournament in 2017.

His career took some time to get going but he has found a home on the south coast at the Vitality stadium, netting 77 goals and providing 31 assists in 216 games so far. Under Andoni Iraola, who arrived last season, he has soared to another level and is clearly a top-level striker, capable of causing problems with his size and finishing for any side in the league. Tottenham are looking to build after an impressive debut campaign under Postecoglou; they finished two points off Aston Villa in fourth place and are looking to add more firepower after Richarlison failed to produce as consistently as needed. Heung-Min Son was as consistent as ever, netting 17 times but he needs more support and Solanke could be a perfect fit for their attacking style of play.