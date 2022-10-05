Xabi Alonso made over 150 appearances for Liverpool during his five year spell on Merseyside.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is said in line for his first senior management role.

The Spaniard is under serious consideration to become Bayer Levekrusen’s new manager after Thomas Tuchel turned them down, according to ESPN.

The ex-Chelsea boss has been out of work since his shock departure from Stamford Bridge and it is though that Leverkusen were quick to make an approach - despite Gerardo Seoane still remaining in charge of the Bundesliga club.

Leverkusen currently sit 17th in the league and Seoane looks set to face the chopping block later this week, with the focus now turning to Alonso.

The report claims that the 40-year-old is now the leading contender for the vacancy and he is open to taking on the job.

Alonso spent three years managing Real Sociedad B and has developed an impressive reputation in coaching, leading to him previously being linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach job last year.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid ace was predicted to take over the senior Sociedad side, however he opted to leave his role at the end of last season with current boss Imanol Alguacil thriving.

Alonso has previously spoke to The Athletic about his coaching ambitions, saying: “I have the ambition to manage an elite team, but I am in no hurry. I am very happy where I am. The timeline at the moment is just to keep our place in Segunda this year.”