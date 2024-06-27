Manuel Ugarte. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Swathes of Liverpool fans are saying it. Even Wataru Endo has come out and admitted it. But whether it happens is another matter.

It being the signing of a new defensive midfielder. In the current squad, Endo is the only recognised senior option. There are some questions marks around whether that is enough depth for the Reds if they are to mount a challenge for the Premier League in the 2024-24 season.

Endo enjoyed a decent maiden campaign after his shock arrival from Stuttgart last summer. He won over his early critics, making a total of 44 appearances and scoring three goals to help Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the table.

But there is some debate as to whether Endo is of the grade to be the Reds' out-and-out No.6. There is a fair argument to say he's not in the elite bracket. And aged 31, Endo has even confessed it could be a good idea for someone else to arrive if it brings success to the club.

Last summer, there was an array of midfielders linked with Anfield. Anyone representing a club in one of Europe's top-five leagues was on the list of potential targets, it felt like. This transfer window is starkly different. It's mainly centre-backs who Liverpool have been credited with an interest in. And there don’t seem too many midfielders who might be available.

It wasn't just the Reds who bolstered their engine room in 2023. Arsenal signed Declan Rice, Chelsea brought in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, City recruited Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, Manchester United agreed deals for Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat and Newcastle added Sandro Tonali to their squad.

There may be fewer on the market this time around if Liverpool were indeed keen. But one player who was linked in 2023 that seemingly is up for sale is Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international's agent Jorge Chijane revealed 12 months ago that the Reds had expressed interest when it was clear his client was going to depart Sporting CP. Chijane told Portuguese outlet O Jogo: "Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only one club, there are others. There is a lot of talk, but I'm still not sure about the club. There are many hypotheses on the table."

Ugarte did complete a move, but he opted for Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of €60 million. Despite helping PSG win Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, however, the 24-year-old is seemingly now surplus to requirements. Ugarte found himself out of the starting line-up towards the end of the season. He was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Lyon in the Coupe de France final and for both legs of the Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Ugarte looks like he may be on the move just a year after moving to Paris. And reports have suggested that Manchester United have already expressed interest. The Telegraph reports that PSG sources have turned down a bid from the Old Trafford side as it falls below their valuation. What’s more, it’s been claimed other Premier League clubs are keen.

In recent seasons, Liverpool have had the upper hand on bitter rivals United when it comes to landing players. When it was announced that Cody Gakpo would be heading to Anfield in December 2022, it came as a shock. He had been expected to join fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The previous summer, United had been interested in Darwin Nunez but had conceded the striker was Anfield-bound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

