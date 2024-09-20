Wolves via Getty Images

Transfer rumours continue to swirl around Liverpool following a relatively quiet summer transfer window.

A lot of interest has been shown in senior Liverpool players over the last 12 months or so, with Saudi Arabia in particular consistently knocking on the door. Last summer, three players left Anfield to join clubs in the Middle East, and since the boom of household names signing for Pro League clubs, former Reds Sadio Mané and Georginio Wijnaldum have also made the move.

Al-Ettifaq, now home to Wijnaldum as captain and Steven Gerrard as manager, also tabled some sensational offers to try and sign Mohamed Salah. After a £150 million bid was rejected, record-breaking money was discussed but Liverpool held firm on their star forward. Other Liverpool players have also been on Saudi Arabia’s radar since, including Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Van Dijk is currently into the final 12 months of his contract and clubs will soon be able to enter pre-contract negotiations with the Dutch powerhouse. The 33-year-old attracted the attention of SPL sides over the summer, while Alisson has also been on their radar.

The goalkeeper recently admitted that he wanted to ‘honour his contract’ at Anfield, or even sign a new one, as both he and his family are happy where they are. This hasn’t stopped some of the speculation though and with both Van Dijk and Salah approaching the end of their terms, rumours continue to swirl over whether they will sign new deals or leave the club in 2025.

Of course, the biggest blow will be losing quality players but missing out on a potential huge payday is also a topic of conversation. Former Everton and Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness believes that Liverpool are sitting on a gold mine of players in just the mentioned trio and the Reds could pocket some incredible money if they pushed into a corner to do so.

“A lot of their genuine assets — like Alisson, Van Dijk or Salah — they can get some cash for them pretty quickly if they wanted to. There’s probably about £300 million worth of players in those three alone, there is interest in Saudi,” Wyness told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“They’ve got assets they can still sell if profitability is a concern for them. FSG have done a great job building Anfield up. Yes, Liverpool could be more profitable. But they’re doing all they can to drive fan engagement all over the world and tailor experiences in each country. That’s where they’re making a big push going forward.”