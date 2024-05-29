Atalanta midfielder Ederson. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the summer transfer window.

Defensive reinforcements appear at the forefront of Arne Slot’s first summer transfer window.

Given how porous the Reds’ rearguard proved towards the end of the 2023-24 season, it’s scarcely a surprise. Liverpool recorded just one clean sheet in their final 10 Premier League fixtures - a chief reason why they dropped out of the title race.

A centre-back is the priority for Slot and the recruitment team. Liverpool’s options, in fairness, are fairly impressive but there are caveats. Virgil van Dijk has a year left on his contract. Even if the Anfield captain commits his future, he turns 33 next month and a long-term heir apparent is required. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has a habit of sustaining niggling injuries and struggled for form after a spell on the sidelines after March’s international break.

For all of the plaudits that Jarell Quansah earned, he wasn’t expected to play such a prominent part in Liverpool’s plans. Aged 21, he is still honing his craft. And while Joe Gomez rejuvenated his Reds career, it was because he largely operated in both full-back positions.

Yet it might not just be central defence where Slot bolsters his squad. A midfielder may also be on his wish list. In truth, Liverpool are awash with players who can operate in the No.8 position. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were recruited last summer for a combined fee of £139.5 million to add to Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. The Reds also have Fabio Carvalho returning from an eye-catching loan spell at Hull City.

But it is in the No.6 role where there is a paucity of choices. Wataru Endo is the only senior member of the squad who recognises the role as his best. The Japan international was a shock £16 million purchase from Stuttgart last summer. To his credit, Endo surpassed the significant scepticism he arrived with. His unheralded background, coupled with being the age of 30, meant that some doubted him. After a period of settling into his new surroundings, though, Endo won over any early doubters and made a total of 44 appearances, scoring three goals.

Endo’s arrival was prompted by the surprise exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. The former had served as Liverpool’s police enforcer for five years - helping yield six major trophies including the Champions League in his maiden season and the Premier League title the following campaign. And while Fabinho endured a concerning 2022-23, he was scarcely the only player out of sorts as the Reds finished just fifth in the table.

Yet whether Endo is Liverpool’s long-term solution is another question. He is regarded as a late bloomer but aged 31, another bona fide midfielder destroyer may be required. Mac Allister served in the screening role on several occasions, acting more as a press-resistant option rather than putting out fires in the engine room. Otherwise, Jurgen Klopp struggled. Gomez even had to play there in a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

In fairness, it wasn’t like Liverpool didn’t try to bring in fresh faces. They were snubbed by both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia after making respective bids of £111 million - what would have been a British transfer fee - and £58 million. The pair opted for Chelsea.

There was also plenty of intrigue around the interest in Andre Trindade. The Brazilian was another left-field option, unbeknown to most. Yet he had forged himself a glowing reputation in South America representing Fluminense. Had Flu harboured ambitions of Copa Libertadores glory for the first time in their history, a sale for Andre might have been reached. Yet their reluctance to sell meant Liverpool’s pursuit broke down.

Fluminense president Mario Bittercourt said: “There is an agreement between us, with the player and representative, that he would stay until the end of the year and they comply fully and with the utmost tranquillity.

“In the case of Liverpool, I go even further. Liverpool’s chief executive contacted me directly. And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now.’ If you want to buy now to take in January we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December."

To Fluminense’s credit, it was a policy that worked for them. They were crowned South American champions as they defeated Argentinean giants Boca Juniors at the Maracana.

However, Liverpool did not revive their interest in Andre. And it appears they may have moved on completely. Instead, reports in Italy suggest that Atalanta’s Ederson is on the Reds’ radar. Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that the Reds have been ‘bewitched’ by the performances of Andre’s compatriot this season. Ederson was at the fulcrum of La Dea’s Europa League triumph, which culminated in a 3-0 victory over Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Dublin final last week.

Of course, on the way to their first trophy in 61 years, Atalanta dumped Liverpool out at the quarter-final stage. Their 3-0 first-leg win at Anfield was a seismic shock. Their 1-0 defeat in the reverse clash in Bergamo was professional. Ederson featured in both encounters.

In total, Ederson made 52 outings for La Dea, who also were beaten in the Coppa Italia final 1-0 by Juventus and finished fifth in Serie A. He also scored seven goals - as many as Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Aged 24, Ederson is of the ilk Liverpool usually sign. Indeed, Fabinho was the same age when he joined from Monaco for £39 million. What’s more, Ederson has been included in Brazil’s squad for this summer’s Copa America. Andre has been snubbed, however, along with Fabinho.